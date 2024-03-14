Bully Ray Critiques WWE Raw Gauntlet Match Main Event

While the crowd may have been torn between the two final combatants in "WWE Raw's" main event gauntlet match to determine GUNTHER's challenger for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania, the end result accomplished everything it needed to do to create an allure for the title match, according to WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray.

On "Busted Open Radio," Bully detailed the set-up, starting with Chad Gable's pre-match vignette, as perfectly setting the stage for the main event to knock it out of the park in terms of drawing interest in the match at WrestleMania.

"The vignette led me to believe, 'Okay, they're gonna go with Gable.' So you bring the match down to [Gable and] Sami [Zayn], the guy who has been really down on himself lately, and struggling to make it to WrestleMania, and basically had to pull out a miracle. Real good storytelling from the WWE last night."

The match itself, which ended with Zayn reversing an Ankle Lock from Gable into a roll-up for the pin, also had Bully convinced that his gut feeling of Gable going over was right, specifically because of repeated instances of Gable going to his submission finisher.

"The last time he hooked the Ankle Lock on him," Bully explained that he was thinking, "'Alright, this is like the third time. How much more can the guy take?' And then Sami does the old roll through 1-2-3."

After the match, a stunned Gable embraced Zayn, showing great sportsmanship. But it was the arrival of the champion which pulled Bully in all the way.

"Out comes 'The Ring General,'" he noted. "Who just sits there with a big smile on his face. I am into this match as much as I am just about any other, and I don't know when I've said that about the Intercontinental Championship during WrestleMania season."

