Video: Chad Gable Shares Emotional Reaction To Losing Gauntlet Match On WWE Raw

Ever since coming up short against WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER last fall, Chad Gable has dedicated himself to working his way back to challenge GUNTHER once more and end his record-setting IC Title reign. Unfortunately, Gable will not have the chance to do so at WrestleMania 40, after he was defeated by Sami Zayn last night in the final round of a gauntlet match, with Zayn earning an Intercontinental Title shot at WrestleMania instead.

Speaking with Cathy Kelly in a social media exclusive following "Raw," Gable attempted to process his loss and didn't sugarcoat how deflating getting so close to facing GUNTHER again and coming up short was.

"It's disappointing, that puts it lightly," Gable said. "More than anything, it's defeating in a sense. For those that have never felt something like this, it's more visceral than you can really describe when...it's not coming up short, it's really letting people down that depend on you, in a number of ways. So...like I said before, to me, this meant a lot more than WrestleMania, a lot more than a championship. It was a very personal, personal thing for me, my family, and kind of the things and ideals that I guide my life by.

"I don't want to get melodramatic here, but it's really true. This is...a lot of the guiding forces in my life road on this, and me delivering on the things I say I'm going to do. That's always who I've been. So this is an example of me not doing that. And...if you really boil it down to it, it kind of shatters your paradigm of who you are, or at least who you thought you are. So it goes pretty deep."