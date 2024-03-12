Video: Chad Gable Shares Emotional Reaction To Losing Gauntlet Match On WWE Raw
Ever since coming up short against WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER last fall, Chad Gable has dedicated himself to working his way back to challenge GUNTHER once more and end his record-setting IC Title reign. Unfortunately, Gable will not have the chance to do so at WrestleMania 40, after he was defeated by Sami Zayn last night in the final round of a gauntlet match, with Zayn earning an Intercontinental Title shot at WrestleMania instead.
Speaking with Cathy Kelly in a social media exclusive following "Raw," Gable attempted to process his loss and didn't sugarcoat how deflating getting so close to facing GUNTHER again and coming up short was.
"It's disappointing, that puts it lightly," Gable said. "More than anything, it's defeating in a sense. For those that have never felt something like this, it's more visceral than you can really describe when...it's not coming up short, it's really letting people down that depend on you, in a number of ways. So...like I said before, to me, this meant a lot more than WrestleMania, a lot more than a championship. It was a very personal, personal thing for me, my family, and kind of the things and ideals that I guide my life by.
"I don't want to get melodramatic here, but it's really true. This is...a lot of the guiding forces in my life road on this, and me delivering on the things I say I'm going to do. That's always who I've been. So this is an example of me not doing that. And...if you really boil it down to it, it kind of shatters your paradigm of who you are, or at least who you thought you are. So it goes pretty deep."
Gable Admits He Doesn't Know Where He Goes From Here
While Gable stopped short of saying Zayn proved he was better than him, or that winning meant as much to Zayn as it did him, Gable was complimentary of his opponent on "Raw," and admitted that Zayn was able to find a way to win when he couldn't. Gable also admitted that the loss now left him at a crossroads, one that leaves him questioning just what his direction is going into WrestleMania. He did reveal that one thing fans can expect is for him to not try to push his way into a title shot he doesn't deserve.
"I've talked a lot over the last month or so about what this meant to me, and this was my path," Gable said. "What am I going to do? Come out tomorrow and say 'Give me one more chance?' Beg for one more chance? I'm also not that guy. I'm very realistic, very self-aware. So you're not going to see me whining and complaining and trying to weasel my way into some form of a shrapnel of a match at WrestleMania, where I can just say 'I was on the show.'
"Where do I go from here? I don't know. I'm going to go home tomorrow and be aimless, lost, directionless, questioning myself, questioning my work ethic, my dedication, if I've done it right if I'm approaching everything right, because like I said, this is a paradigm shifter. So...what's next? I don't know. That's the hardest question you've asked so far. I have no clue."
Gable Describes Affect Loss Will Have On His Family Life
Throughout Gable's journey to win the Intercontinental Championship, one constant has been the support of his family, who were on hand to see him challenge GUNTHER for the championship last fall. Gable's loss that night would prompt an emotional reaction from his children, particularly his oldest daughter, which would become a driving force in Gable's attempt to work his back into title contention. While Gable acknowledged that he'd be able to live with the loss and focus on his family when he returned home, the inability to win and provide a happy moment for them is a big reason this loss stung.
"I am also willing to separate what I do professionally from my family life," Gable said. "They are my support system. At the same time, I'm the rock. I'm the guy that they depend on. I'm the guy they lean on. I am the foundation of that whole family. So tomorrow, that foundation goes home and he's a little bit wobblier than he was when he left. And I don't like the sound of that."
