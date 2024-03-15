Rob Van Dam Explains Why WWE Star Tiffany Stratton Gets 'Thumbs Up'

Former "WWE NXT" Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton has been attracting a lot of attention since arriving on the WWE main roster at the Royal Rumble. Despite not picking up the win at Elimination Chamber to earn a title match at WrestleMania 40, she had a lot of support from the Australian fans, and Stratton is now catching the eye of those outside of WWE, specifically Rob Van Dam.

The WWE Hall of Famer was asked on his "1 Of A Kind" podcast his thoughts on her. While he wasn't too familiar with her work, when his wife, Katie Forbes, explained that she was a big fan of Stratton's look and her in-ring style, that's all RVD needed to hear.

"Sounds like she gets two thumbs up here then," Van Dam said. "If she's cool with Katie, she's cool with me. That's the rule."

Van Dam's co-host Dominic DeAngelo told him that before Stratton tried out for WWE in 2021, she was trained by Greg Gagne, the son of AWA owner Verne Gagne. "Add her to the long list of pros to come out of that territory," said Van Dam about the Gagne family.

Not only was Stratton trained by Gagne, but she was also trained by Ken Anderson, who WWE fans will remember as Mr. Kennedy. She later completed her training at the WWE Performance Center in 2021 when the company signed her after a tryout. Stratton has put her training to good use since arriving on "Smackdown," winning all five of the singles matches she has been in, with her only loss coming in the Elimination Chamber match.

