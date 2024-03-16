Corey Graves Explains Why He Admires Top WWE Star Cody Rhodes

WWE announcer Corey Graves has spoken about his respect and admiration for Cody Rhodes, and the history he and Rhodes have.

"Cody's a guy that I've known for a long time," said the "WWE SmackDown" commentator on the "Short and to the Point" podcast. "Obviously, I was very close with his dad, Dusty, in a professional capacity, but I had known Cody back when I was an 'NXT' wrestler and I would get to go do some of the live event loops with the main roster. And Cody was a guy who would often times either jump in my car or let me ride with him."

Graves also drew parallels between Rhodes' work ethic to another WWE star known to go above and beyond for the betterment of the business — John Cena.

"Cody is a guy who puts in the work on a level that I don't know that I've ever seen, say for perhaps a John Cena, to curate and take care and protect his relationship with the fans because Cody, when he says he owes everything to the audience and he does everything for the audience, there's no lie in that whatsoever," Graves said.

Graves further emphasized "The American Nightmare's" commitment to his fans, which has made him one of the biggest babyfaces in WWE.

"Cody is the guy who, no matter what night of the week it is, no matter what city we're on if Cody's there, he's the last guy. He's signing every autograph, he's shaking every hand. He has really redefined what it means to be a hero in 2024, in an era where for the last two decades we didn't think that was possible."

