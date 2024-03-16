Former WCW Booker Thinks The Rock Could Become Vince McMahon-Esque Authority Figure

WWE might have two authority figures in place right now with Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce acting as General Managers for the flagship brands, but with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson having mentioned his place on the TKO board of directors, could there be a place for him to take on an authority role in the future? Former WCW booker Kevin Sullivan certainly thinks so.

"I think it's a good idea," he said on "Tuesday With The Taskmaster."

The Rock's current focus may be wrestling and headlining night one of WWE WrestleMania 40, but there could be scope for him to be used differently in the future. His acting schedule could give him less opportunity to wrestle, which is why being an authority figure in a similar vein to what Vince McMahon did for so many years could be possible. Even though Sullivan thinks The Rock could work in this spot, he also believes that he will be turning back into a babyface at some stage in this current storyline, which would be a stumbling block.

"It's a great idea, they could always switch it back if they feel they need it," said Sullivan.

"The People's Champion" has already been throwing his weight around regarding his legitimate backstage power during his rivalry with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. He's teased getting rid of the World Heavyweight Championship while ensuring Rhodes will never get another Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match if he loses against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, showcasing the potential of this role.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Tuesday With The Taskmaster" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.