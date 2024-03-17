Arn Anderson Describes WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley Creating 'His Own Thing'

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is a legend for what he was always willing to put his body through to entertain fans and earn a living. Arn Anderson believes there wasn't anyone else who could've ever done it like the man he still calls "Cactus."

On the most recent episode of his "ARN" podcast, Anderson responded to a question from a viewer, asking if the risks that Foley took could be seen now as a net negative for the wrestling business. He reminisced on a conversation he had with "The Hardcore Legend" from a long time ago.

"No, but I think he beat his body up to a degree that ..." Anderson said before harkening upon his initial first-hand account of Foley's antics. "The first time that I witnessed him taking these bumps off the apron, to the floor, on his back and all that stuff, I went up to him and I said, 'Jesus Christ, Cacti, you ain't got no sense.' He said, 'No, Mr. Anderson. I don't have any money.' That says it all, don't it?"

Foley's motivation was quite clear to Anderson, who noted that it wasn't something he or any of his contemporaries could have done themselves. "It would have killed anybody else to [take those] bumps," he said, specifically to Foley's trademark apron-to-floor elbow. "If you take a bump from the apron to the cement floor, there's a pretty good chance you're gonna break your back. I couldn't have took that bump."

"He was willing to do that because he saw a niche where he could create his own [brand] and he was willing to beat his body up to do it," Anderson added.

Foley retired from in-ring action over a decade ago, but there have been rumors of him coming out of retirement for one last death match.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit ARN and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.