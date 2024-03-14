Stevie Richards Makes The Case For Former Women's Champion In WWE Hall Of Fame

This year's WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will honor Paul Heyman, Bull Nakano, Thunderbolt Patterson, the late Muhammad Ali, and U.S. Express (Barry Windham and Mike Rotunda). Although it's unclear whether the Class of 2024 is complete, former WWE star Stevie Richards has made a case for Victoria to be inducted this time around. The ECW legend posted an eight-minute video on his YouTube channel explaining why he believes the former WWE Women's Champion deserves a spot.

In the video, Richards discussed Victoria's run with the Stamford, Connecticut-based promotion, highlighting various matches and moments in which she took part, including participating in the company's first-ever women's street fight and women's steel cage match. Richards also inserted a post-edit clip about Victoria capturing the WWE Women's Championship for the first time in a hardcore match at Survivor Series 2002 — Richards forgot to add this into his initial recording. The former Right to Censor member then announced that part two would be coming soon, before asking viewers to comment on whether they think Victoria should be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year.

Some of Victoria's former colleagues have already advocated for her to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Last year, Mickie James said it was time for Victoria to be inducted since "she was breaking down barriers in that whole era of women" during her run with WWE. Meanwhile, Victoria's former rival Trish Stratus doesn't feel the former TNA Knockouts Champion gets enough credit, and would like to see her receive the honor.