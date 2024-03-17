AEW's Will Ospreay Looks Back On Match Against Wrestling Legend Vader

One of AEW's newest full-time roster members, Will Ospreay, recently recalled his feud and subsequent match with a WWE Hall of Famer back in 2016. Ospreay previously called his Revolution Pro match with Vader the worst of his career. On "Talk Is Jericho," he spoke about his experience with the late legend, which started with Vader burying a match online that Ospreay had with WWE's Ricochet during the Best of the Super Juniors. Vader called it "blatant acrobatics [with] no story." Ospreay said Vader was the first legend to ever bury him, so he was confused. He thanked Jericho for sticking up for him, as well as Seth Rollins and William Regal.

"So it was great, but then it just became too much to basically be like, I thought he actually wanted to fight me, so I was like, 'What is going on?'" Ospreay said. "And then we got into a group conversation ... and basically sorted out the match. For me, it was a horrible experience, because he's not the nicest chap in the world, but I don't want to speak any ill because he's passed on now and he's someone's dad. All the best to the family, but he wasn't very nice to me."

After the criticism, Ospreay began using Vader's finisher, the Vader Bomb, in matches before challenging the legend to get back in the ring, and they ended up working the match. "The Aerial Assassin" called it "wonderful for what it was" and it was his biggest one-match payday at the time. Despite that, he said one match initially wasn't enough for Vader. "It was really fun, looking back on it, it's a good story to tell the boys," Ospreay said. "[Vader] wanted a three-match clause. He wanted to do like three matches. What more of a story can we do out of this? It's one match, you're getting your payday, you're f****** off."