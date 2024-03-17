Eugene Performer Nick Dinsmore Discusses WWE Release

He's one of the most controversial characters in the history of WWE, but Nick Dinsmore's portrayal as Eugene between 2004 and 2007 is one that fans still talk about to this day. On the "Developmentally Speaking" podcast, Dinsmore explained how his original exit from WWE came about.

"I got released for being non-compliant to the wellness policy," Dinsmore said. "Although I failed one wellness policy, and back then it was supposed to be three, but I know it was probably the best thing for me at the time. After that, I didn't know what I was going to do. Then the phone started ringing for indie shows nonstop, and I started working almost as much as I did with WWE on the indie shows." Dinsmore explained that working the indies was a lot less stressful than working for WWE, as a lot of hotel and travel expenses were covered by the various promoters, something Dinsmore would have had to do himself in WWE.

Dinsmore did return to WWE for a one-off match against The Miz in 2009, but would eventually make a full return to the company in 2013 as a coach. "I was told I was on a short list of guys they wanted to hire, and a short list of one person, which was me," Dinsmore said. "They were transferring from FCW in Tampa to the Performance Center in Orlando and they wanted to build a big coaching staff and they brought me down there." Dinsmore admitted that it was a fantastic opportunity to work as a coach for WWE, but his journey came to an end in 2015 when he decided to start his own wrestling company, which he did in the form of Midwest All Pro Wrestling. He later sold it at the end of 2021.

