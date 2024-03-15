Photo: WWE's Chelsea Green & Husband Matt Cardona Attend Ghostbusters Film Premiere

WWE star Chelsea Green was spotted at the "Ghostbusters" movie premiere alongside her husband and former WWE Intercontinental Champion, Matt Cardona.

The premiere of the new "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" film took place in Manhattan, New York featuring several film stars as well as two from the wrestling world.

"#Ghostbusters premiere for this weeks date night 👻," Green wrote.

Cardona too posted a photo with his wife, while standing in front of the iconic Ghostbusters van, with the caption: "I went to the #Ghostbusters premier with my hot wife tonight. What did you do?" Cardona is a devoted fan of the movie franchise, as the movie played a huge part in his childhood. The former WWE star, who is an avid action figure collector, has collected "Ghostbusters" action figures.

I went to the #Ghostbusters premier with my hot wife tonight. What did you do?@ghostbusters @ImChelseaGreen pic.twitter.com/MQNOFMlRxz — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) March 15, 2024

"Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire," the latest film in the "Ghostbusters" franchise was released this past week and features original cast members like Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, and Ernie Hudson, as well as the likes of Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Patton Oswalt, and Kumail Nanjiani. Green who is seemingly a fan of the iconic movie franchise even wore a Ghostbusters-themed ring gear earlier this week in her match against Natalya for WWE's "Main Event" show.

Green emerged victorious in the singles match against Natalya, extending her winning streak on "Main Event" to four consecutive matches.