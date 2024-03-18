Will Ospreay Runs Down AEW Revolution Match Against Konosuke Takeshita

While AEW Revolution 2024 had a lot of memorable moments, one of the matches that fans, critics, and even wrestlers have continued to talk about is Will Ospreay's first match as an AEW performer. Ospreay defeated Konosuke Takeshita in a bout that had the fans in the Greensboro Coliseum on the edge of their seats due to the high-risk bumps and hard-hitting action.

Ospreay recently sat down with Chris Jericho for an episode of the "Talk is Jericho" podcast to explain how he felt going into the bout and how he felt afterward.

"I feel like the pressure was on this time around," Ospreay said. "When everyone's talking it up and talking about that free agency and then coming over here is like, 'Alright now, what have you got?' But I was nervous man, I can't tell you enough I was getting the jitters, but I felt I did the best that I physically could do out there and I loved every single minute of it."

While Ospreay claimed that he loved his match with Takeshita, he didn't enjoy taking a brainbuster on the top turnbuckle.

"My a** hurt so much," Ospreay said. "[The bruise] is the size of a basketball."

The Englishman stated that he thought he was meant to land with his shoulders on the turnbuckle in the same way that El Generico — WWE Superstar Sami Zayn — used to, but thought perhaps Takeshita was a little too far out. However, he committed to the move and admitted that he would take it again in a heartbeat if he was asked to do so. Ospreay, though, made sure to let everyone know how much his rear end hurt after taking the move.

