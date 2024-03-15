WWE Star Cody Rhodes Waxes Poetic About Constantly Improving: 'Know Your Value'

Cody Rhodes is set to headline both nights of WWE WrestleMania 40, and with the biggest weekend of his career on the horizon, the "American Nightmare" has taken to social media to push the importance of understanding your value as a performer. "Know your value. But beyond that, dig in and do the work and don't turn a blind eye to valid criticism. We play in a game where you should constantly improve and seek that final form," he wrote on "X."

Know your value But beyond that, dig in and do the work and don't turn a blind eye to valid criticism We play in a game where you should constantly improve and seek that final form https://t.co/Sl5S1oQkVr — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) March 14, 2024

It had been pointed out to Rhodes that at WrestleMania 29, his match was cut for time, and the journey he has gone on since has him now lined up to be part of two mega matches this year. Rhodes and Seth Rollins will team to face Roman Reigns and The Rock on night one, while Rhodes will then challenge the "Tribal Chief" for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on night two, neither of which are at risk of being cut.

Of course, Rhodes famously stated in an AEW promo that he went, "From undesirable to un-goddam-deniable," which he largely achieved by betting on himself as he left WWE and began competing around the indie circuit before eventually helping to create AEW. However, the "American Nightmare" has yet to capture the World title in WWE since he returned to the company, with his quest to "finish the story" taking its next step on the "Grandest Stage Of Them All" this year, in an opportunity he earned after winning the men's Royal Rumble match.