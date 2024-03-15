Former WWE Star Nikki Bella Praises Mercedes Mone's AEW Dynamite Debut, Mone Responds

This past Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite: Big Business" saw Mercedes Mone — formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE — make her debut for Tony Khan's promotion. Reacting to a video of Mone's first AEW appearance on social media, "The CEO's" former WWE colleague Nikki Bella, who described Mone as "the GOAT of this era" following her WrestleMania 37 title clash with Bianca Belair, wrote, "'I need to be here. I want to be here. AEW is the only place where this REVOLUTION can be global.' Massive chills from the CEO! LOVE this! And everything she represents and is doing!! Congrats @MercedesVarnado!!! Sending you soooo much love!!! Nikki." Mone later responded to the post, writing, "Love you Nikki. Thank you."

Love you Nikki

Thank you https://t.co/rP6NZxby9M — Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) March 14, 2024

Mone and Bella crossed paths several times in WWE. The first time they met inside the squared circle was during a non-televised event at Madison Square Garden in July 2014, when Bella and Natalya defeated Mone and Charlotte Flair in tag team action. At the time, Flair and Mone were still members of the "WWE NXT" roster. The only time Mone and Bella have ever faced each other in a one-on-one bout was on the August 17, 2015, episode of "WWE Raw," which saw Mone pick up the victory. That bout took place amid the feud between Team Bella (Bella, Brie Bella, and Alicia Fox), Team B.A.D. (Mone, Naomi, and Tamina), and Team PCB (Paige, Flair, and Becky Lynch).

Outside of the ring, Bella and Mone both attended the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in 2022. Mone was also a contestant on the first season of USA's "Barmageddon" series, which was hosted by Bella, Carson Daly, and Blake Shelton.