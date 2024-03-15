Tommy Dreamer Compares AEW's Will Ospreay To WWE Hall Of Famer

One of AEW's newest signees is none other than "The Aerial Assassin" Will Ospreay. Like his nickname indicates, Ospreay is often recognized for his mesmerizing, face-paced in-ring prowess. As ECW legend Tommy Dreamer points out, though, Ospreay carries forth several other exciting qualities — qualities he believes to be reminiscent of WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels.

"He is amazing. He truly is. But here's what I'm taken back more so with – his connection when he talks. It's different and it's awesome," Dreamer said on "Busted Open Radio." "I literally looked at him and I said, 'They have Shawn Michaels.' And when I say they have Shawn Michaels, [he] is this guy who could work and outwork pretty much anybody on the roster, but adapts to other people's skill set, and then he can talk. Shawn Michaels will go down as one of the greatest performers, if not the greatest performer of all time ... We're at a time in wrestling when you thought you could see it all, then this Will Ospreay came along."

Since becoming a full-time performer for AEW, Ospreay has boasted victories over the likes of Konosuke Takeshita and his United Empire stablemate Kyle Fletcher. Ospreay's match with Fletcher occurred on the March 6 episode of "AEW Dynamite," marking his first "Dynamite" win since August 2022, when he and Fletcher, alongside Mark Davis, defeated Death Triangle in the opening round of the AEW World Trios Title Tournament.

"[Ospreay] captivates an audience when he talks," Dreamer reiterated. "I love his charisma. He has the it factor."

