Video: WWE Star The Rock Posts Social Media Promo Calling Out 'Mama Rhodes'

Following up on a pair of lengthy videos posted to social media earlier this month, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has added another eight-minute promo to his X (formerly known as Twitter) feed. While still promoting his upcoming match with Roman Reigns against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, The Rock used this opportunity to target another member of the Rhodes family as well — Cody's mother.

A message from the hottest heel pro wrestling has seen since the 80's. Mama Rhodes, you're now in the Rock's crosshairs. Your son's blood will be on the Rock's belt, that I will personally deliver to you at WrestleMania. I'm gonna put a whuppin' on that boy, in front of his... pic.twitter.com/DdgaxYrLXa — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 15, 2024

After warming up, Johnson showed a clip from last week's "WWE SmackDown" that saw Rhodes slapping The Rock across the face. The wrestler-actor complimented his opponent on the slap, but also told Rhodes that he had been waiting for him to finally "man up" before playing a clip of Rhodes crying while discussing his mother on "WWE Raw."

"Are you f***ing kidding me?" The Rock said. "You start crying? That's how you respond? No wonder all your fans are crybabies."

The Rock continued running Rhodes down for his reaction on "Raw," including a purposefully insulting impression of the wrestler. He then laid out a warning for Rhodes, stating that the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship was going to stay with Reigns. However, The Rock expressed his hope that Rhodes' mother would be in attendance for the big event.

"Mama Rhodes, The Rock is talking to you — yeah, now you're in The Rock's crosshairs," The Rock continued. "Mama Rhodes, you're not gonna get the Universal Title handed to you on night two of WrestleMania. No, no, no. ... You're gonna get a belt handed to you. It's gonna be The Rock's belt."

Showing off his weight training belt, Johnson stated that it would be covered in her son's blood when he handed it over. The Rock finished the promo by describing, in detail, how he intends to celebrate after defeating Rhodes and Rollins at WrestleMania.