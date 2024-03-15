Mercedes Mone Says AEW Debut Made Her Feel Like This WWE Hall Of Famer

Mercedes Mone is officially All Elite after months of speculation about what her next move would be. While many have given their takes on her AEW debut, Mone recently spoke to Variety and recalled how she felt during the moment.

"It was unbelievable," Mone said. "I still haven't gotten to take everything in yet, but my heart was just pounding out of my chest. Once I heard the beat drop in the music and the 'CEO' chants were on the screens, and then they revealed the 'Mercedes Moné' name, that eruption was so electric." Continuing, she compared the feeling to how "Stone Cold" Steve Austin likely felt when crowds erupted at his presence. "I felt so cool. I felt like "Stone Cold" Steve Austin when fans just lift up all their signs and stand up with their arms raised. I felt so cool. It was the best feeling in the world."

Mone notably suffered an ankle injury during a 2023 match with Willow Nightingale that likely set back her AEW debut. In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, she revealed the initial diagnosis by a surgeon after an MRI was that the injury was career-ending. She explained that she'd never been seriously injured before then, making the prognosis devastating. However, despite what the surgeon said, she claims she always knew she'd be back and that she doesn't like being told no. While the prognosis was likely made out of concern, Mone has clearly proven them wrong since she's now back in the industry and seemingly gearing up for a major run.