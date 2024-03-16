AEW Collision 3/16/24: Kyle O'Reilly's First Match Since 2022, Shibata Dream Match

AEW "Collision" is live from the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario! This show is kicking off AEW's 2024 Canadian tour.

Kyle O'Reilly made his return to AEW at "Revolution". After turning down an invitation to join his friends in Undisputed Kingdom, O'Reilly said he needs to go it alone. He recently opened up about not being able to use his arm for nearly 10 months following surgery. KOR wasn't sure he'd ever wrestle again. He will have his first match in nearly two years when he takes on Bryan Keith.

A dream match was announced just 24 hours ahead of time. Katsuyori Shibata will wrestle for the first time this year after dealing with visa issues late last year. He is returning to face Bryan Danielson. The match is a personal dream match for the "American Dragon". Shibata says he's been wanting to face Danielson for a long time and wants to show him why they call him "The Wrestler".

The AEW Tag Team Championship tournament kicks off tonight. ROH regulars, The Infantry (Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo) will show what they can do when they face House of Black (Brody King and Buddy Matthews).

The Infantry will continue to face House of Black when Trish Adora takes on TBS Champion Julia Hart in an Open House match.

We'll also hear from Adam Copeland ahead of his "I Quit" match against Christian Cage on next week's Dynamite.