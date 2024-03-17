Jim Ross Makes Case For Why AEW Should Hire Shelton Benjamin

Last week, reports indicated that All Elite Wrestling had recently been in contact with former WWE Intercontinental Champion Shelton Benjamin about the possibility of bringing him in for future appearances in their company. While it remains unknown if a deal has been reached between both sides, long-time commentator Jim Ross is in full support of potentially seeing "The Golden Standard" in AEW.

"I'm a big fan of Shelton Benjamin ... When we recruited Cena, Brock, Orton, and Batista [to developmental contracts in WWE], the best athlete of that group was Shelton. Shelton's issue was personality, connecting with the audience, but I love Shelton," Ross said on the latest episode of "Grilling JR." "He's a company guy. He's a team player. He came from a team environment, which is always important to me. So I'm a big fan of his work and of him as a man. He would help any locker room. I can just imagine what kind of mentor he would be there to some of the kids that are not just African-American, but young talents. Shelton's journey has been well documented, and I'm sure proud that I got to hire him [to WWE]. He's a credit to the wrestling business, without question."

If Benjamin comes aboard to AEW, Ross believes the company should first place him in a singles program against a performer that can "really wrestle" and allow Benjamin to properly showcase his in-ring skills. Following an introductory solo run, Ross suggests that Benjamin pivot to tag team competition, leveraging his 24 years of experience to boost a potential new team's standing in AEW.

Benjamin previously departed from WWE as a part of the September 2023 talent releases.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Grilling JR" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.