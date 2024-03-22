Rikishi Recalls Fall Off Hell In A Cell, Thanks To WWE Hall Of Famer The Undertaker

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi had several memorable moments in the year 2000, including his Royal Rumble dance with fellow Too Cool members, jumping off a steel cage on to Val Venis at Fully Loaded, and perhaps in the most jaw dropping moment of his career, being thrown off the Hell in a Cell structure by The Undertaker at Armageddon. In a recent interview with Chris Brooker at the For The Love of Wrestling convention, Rikishi was asked by a fan about taking that legendary fall.

"I must have been out of my mind to do something like that," Rikishi admitted. "As a little kid, we all remember the Hall of Famer Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka? Ok so, back in the day we see that iconic splash off the top rope from Madison Square Garden, well I was actually there but I was a young snot-nosed kid in the back locker room just causing havoc."

Rikishi said he aspired to create a moment as astounding as his uncle's spot at MSG. Although this would be a fan-favorite moment, he revealed that his family didn't share the same enthusiasm, and with the benefit of hindsight, Rikishi now understands their frustration.

"You gotta be out your mind when you're doing high maneuvers like that from a 50 foot high cage, and you gotta realize too that your bumps may not go the right way. You might take that fall and that'll possibly be your last fall and so the risk that you take, you gotta be prepared when things like this happen," the former WWE Intercontinental Champion said.

