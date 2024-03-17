Jim Ross Comments On AEW's Recent Talent Acquisitions

AEW is currently in the midst of a new era coming out of AEW Revolution, which the company kickstarted with a new set, music, and overall aesthetic. Tony Khan has brought in several new faces to bolster his roster, and Jim Ross believes that the key for the company to keep growing is simply to get the talent as over as possible.

"You get more talents like [Kazuchika] Okada, [Will] Ospreay, etc the opportunity to get exposed on your television and consequently get over," he said on "Grilling JR." "Getting talent over is always going to be the key so I think they're doing a good job with that."

AEW introduced Mercedes Mone at "AEW Dynamite: Big Business," bolstering the women's division as she was given a heavily hyped debut. Ospreay has been catching people's attention with his performances, while Okada ended up turning heel to join forces with The Young Bucks, and out of the three it is the "Rainmaker" that JR is most interested in at the moment.

"I'm anxious to see where the journey with Okada goes, he's spectacular, more than spectacular – extraordinary," JR said. "He's one of my favorite wrestlers of all time and I'm glad we've got him. For me, I think they're doing a good job in that area. Getting new talent over, that's the key to that scenario."

The veteran commentator will get to enjoy seeing what Okada and the rest of the AEW roster do next because he has signed a one-year contract extension with the company which will see him focus on AEW's PPVs in what JR believes could be his final year in the role.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Grilling JR" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.