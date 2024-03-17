Chris Jericho Comments On AEW Signing NJPW Stars Kazuchika Okada And Will Ospreay

Over the last month, AEW has officially gained three former NJPW world champions in the form of Will Ospreay, Kazuchika Okada, and Mercedes Mone. While these names might be newer to the overall AEW locker room, "Lionheart" Chris Jericho has previously worked with all three of them (in AEW, NJPW, and WWE, respectively). On a recent episode of "Gabby AF," Jericho shared his excitement for their signings. When specifically highlighting the arrivals of Okada and Ospreay, Jericho pointed out that both performers bring forth a critically acclaimed resume.

"I think Okada is a superstar. He has got such a look. He is such a great wrestler. Obviously, he's headlined many Tokyo Domes and many New Japan shows. Already a legend in that country. I can only imagine what he's going to do in this country," Jericho said. "And same with Will Ospreay, as well, just to think about all the great matches that he's had. If you believe in what a five-star match is or four-star match is, he doesn't have anything but those types of matches. I can't wait to see him do more here in AEW as well. So I think they made the right choice, all three of them, in the company they came to for what they want to accomplish. It's exciting for me and it's exciting for AEW."

Prior to signing full-time deals with AEW, Ospreay and Okada each wrestled Jericho in singles competition. For Okada, his clash with Jericho led to a successful IWGP Heavyweight Championship title defense at NJPW's June 2019 Dominion event. Ospreay has found similar success, as he boasted wins over Jericho in singles and tag team competition under the AEW umbrella. Given their previous histories, Jericho is hopeful to work with both performers again in AEW.

