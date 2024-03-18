Tommy Dreamer Has Bad News For The 'Cody Crybabies' About WWE WrestleMania 40 Night 2

Cody Rhodes has vowed to "finish the story" ever since returning to WWE, and he'll get another chance to dethrone Roman Reigns on Night 2 of WrestleMania 40.

However, according to Tommy Dreamer on the latest "Busted Open Radio," Rhodes' fans are likely to be in for a major disappointment.

"I still ... do not feel that the story will be finished after Night 2," Dreamer said. "I think there's gonna be a big L [on] Night 1 and a double L [on] Night 2. Two Ls. And then all of the Cody Crybabies [will say], 'What happens now to the story? My story cannot continue 'cause I didn't have my instant gratification now.'"

Rhodes has been waging war with The Bloodline for quite some time and things have only heated up since he faced Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. Many believed he would "finish the story" at the event, but instead, he lost his shot at the title due to interference. This didn't stop "The American Nightmare" as he continued his crusade until the return of The Rock shook things up.

At first, they seemed to be on the same side, before The Rock stole away his "WrestleMania 40" match. Rhodes then went back on this decision and has become a target of "The People's Champion" ever since. It remains to be seen if Dreamer's prediction will come true, but if Rhodes fails this could lead to a feud between Reigns and The Rock, as well as "The Tribal Chief" beating Hulk Hogan's record.

