Scott Steiner Comments On Bron Breakker Not Using Family Name In WWE

Bron Breakker is currently trying to carve out his legacy in the professional wrestling business and has recently been brought to the main roster, but WWE has opted not to use his legitimate Steiner family connection when it comes to his name. Despite referencing Breakker's father and uncle, WWE not using the Steiner name is something Breakker's uncle Scott Steiner admitted he doesn't understand.

"I'm not going to say anything as long as he keeps on doing what he does," he told "Monopoly Events."

While Breakker might not be using the Steiner name, he is certainly giving plenty of nods to the legendary tag team. Whether it's some of his promos, the dog bark, or the moves he uses — things fans appreciate — Scott Steiner thanks his nephew for doffing his hat to him and Breakker's father, Rick Steiner.

"I give him sh*t all the time that he's stealing all our sh*t, he does my Frankensteiner, does our suplexes, but he has his own specific way of doing everything so it's definitely different," Steiner said. "I take it as a compliment from him, I talk to him almost every week we are still a tight-knit family. I think it's great, and I think he wants to be a Steiner but there's certain things there's no reason trying to change. So if that's how they want to push him, so be it. It's not a fight worth fighting."



Breakker was the one who inducted his father and uncle into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2022.

