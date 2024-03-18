Tommy Dreamer Examines AEW's Options With Wardlow

Tommy Dreamer has discussed AEW star Wardlow's plans after he lost his title match at "AEW Dynamite: Big Business," his first loss since joining the Undisputed Kingdom.

Wardlow came up short in his AEW World Championship match against Samoa Joe, leading to questions about what could be next for "Mr. Mayhem."

"Where are they going to go from there with Wardlow, he kind of let the new leader down," Tommy Dreamer said on "Busted Open Radio." "[I] Enjoyed the match, I really did. There was a lot of moments there where I was like are they actually going to put the title on Warldlow, which is what I want to see when I watch professional wrestling. I don't want to know an outcome or a finish."

Dreamer suggested Wardlow could now be used as the Undisputed Kingdom leader Adam Cole's heater, while the former ECW star proposed another angle AEW could use him for. The key aspect for Dreamer is that they address the fact that he lost this match and remains the only active group member without a title to tell a story.

"Build to that, build to this group who all have championships be like, 'You, dude, we all have champions and you don't,' and then have the cult leader, 'hold on guys' and then he finally puts it on Wardlow," Dreamer suggested. "Whether Wardlow wins or Wardlow fails, then you have to face repercussions."

Dreamer doesn't think Wardlow needs an immediate change in a bid to get people to cheer for him.



