Ted DiBiase Discusses Paul Heyman & Muhammad Ali's WWE Hall Of Fame Selections

The 2024 WWE Hall of Fame class is shaping up to include some major names, such as legendary boxer Muhammad Ali as well as former ECW promoter and onscreen WWE manager Paul Heyman. As a WWE Hall of Famer himself, it's only natural for Ted DiBiase to have opinions on the newest class, and the retired performer recently shared some of his thoughts on his podcast, "Everybody's Got A Pod."

On Ali's induction, DiBiase expressed his excitement. While Ali only dipped his toes into professional wrestling, it's clear that the boxer had a significant impact on the industry. Many will remember Ali's famous bout with Antonio Inoki in 1976 and his appearance as a special guest referee in the very first WWE WrestleMania main event.

"His willingness to come along into our business and do something, ... I thought that was great," DiBiase said. "[He was] one of the greatest boxers of all time."

DiBiase then shared that he doesn't believe that boxing was always above the line in terms of legitimacy, hinting that it might have more in common with pro wrestling than many would believe. In the conversation, DiBiase also touched on Heyman's induction this year, though he noted that he isn't particularly close to the manager.

"I know Paul when I see him, and I say hello," DiBiase continued. "He's a friendly enough guy but I never worked for him, I never worked under him. ... But I think, as a manager, he's done a hell of a job."

Ali and Heyman are set to be joined in this year's Hall of Fame class by Thunderbolt Patterson, Bull Nakano, and The U.S. Express, with more names likely to come. The ceremony will take place on Friday, April 5, following "WWE SmackDown."

