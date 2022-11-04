Muhammad Ali And Antonio Inoki Reportedly Changed Finish To Infamous Match

"Inoki was going to win," Meltzer said. "And then Ali went there, and Ali was [initially] just kind of like, 'Whatever.' Then all of a sudden it was like, 'I'm letting boxing down if I lose. I can't lose this.'"

Ultimately, Ali and Inoki wound up fighting to a fifteen-round draw, after referee Gene LeBell scored the fight a draw while the two other judges were split. The two legends later became friends, reconnecting through Eric Bischoff during the 1990s.

Joining Meltzer and Jericho on the podcast was Japanese wrestling journalist and historian Fumi Saito, who provided some revelations of his own. In particular, he talked about how Ali and his camp had been expecting the fight with Inoki to be rehearsed prior to Ali and Inoki locking horns.

"Ali's people asked New Japan, 'When are we going to rehearse?'" Saito said. "And New Japan said, 'There is no rehearsal.'"

