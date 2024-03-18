WWE Hall Of Famer Tito Santana Gets Candid About The Late Ole Anderson

It was revealed last month that Ole Anderson had died at the age of 81. During a recent appearance on "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Tito Santana reflected on working under Anderson in Georgia Championship Wrestling.

"He just continued to lie to me," Santana explained. "In my book, I even said, 'That's the only guy in professional wrestling that I don't have any good things to say about.' He promised me the world, and he never came through. When I gave in my notice, the last day that I was there, I gave him a specific date. We were in Ohio, and I missed the show — I didn't miss the show; I told Ole I wasn't going to be there a month before, but he went ahead and booked me. And I would've made $300 on that show, but he fined me $500. And I kept going back to him, and he just kept working me. I said, 'You know what? You just keep it. You need it more than I do.' And that was really the last time I ever spoke to him."

Since Anderson's passing, various wrestling personalities have spoken about the former wrestler and promoter's life and career, generating mixed opinions. Much like Santana, WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam expressed his displeasure with Anderson's leadership. For RVD, this was during his run with WCW in the early 1990s. The former WWE Champion claimed Anderson banned high-risk moves during his time with the promotion. He was also dissatisfied with his pay and ended up quitting.

