AEW Star Ruby Soho Comments On Bayley's Royal Rumble Win, Feud With Damage CTRL

Bayley might be searching for friends in her battle against Damage CTRL on "WWE SmackDown," but she's got a vocal supporter in Ruby Soho. The AEW star appears to be firmly in her corner as Bayley prepares to challenge IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship at WWE WrestleMania 40.

"I adore Bayley," she told "Baker Banter." "Bayley is just an amazing person, and how absolutely brilliant she is when it comes to professional wrestling and the way she sees it is really honestly something I am so fortunate to have gotten to learn from. To be able to call her my friend, I am very, very fortunate for that. She's the best."

The WrestleMania 40 match came about after Bayley won the 2024 women's Royal Rumble, only to have the faction she created turn against her, which is why she chose to challenge SKY. Since then, she's been fighting a numbers game against SKY, Asuka, Kairi Sane, and Dakota Kai, with only Naomi willing to help her out. Soho is someone who has had her fair share of experiences in all women's groups as a former member of The Outcasts and The Riott Squad, and she admitted that it does make her sad to see Damage CTRL splitting in some form.

"I thought it was a great group," Soho said. "But honestly, I am living proof that a lot of those groups, and a lot of those factions, don't last forever. It happens, unfortunately."

