AEW Star Bryan Keith Cites WWE Hall Of Famer As His Most Supportive Mentor

Bryan Keith has been making waves in the pro wrestling world lately after signing a full-time deal with AEW, and the new AEW star has credited WWE Hall of Famer Booker T for his advice.

During the most recent edition of the "AEW Unrestricted" podcast, Keith explained how he got into the business and what led him to join Booker T's Reality of Wrestling promotion. The two-time Hall of Famer's guidance helped Keith get signed to AEW, and to this day, Keith is eternally grateful for everything the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion has done for him.

"Even now, he's definitely a mentor to me, but more of like a family member at this point," Keith said. "He's definitely been there at all points of my career, even now with the signing and everything, and been super supportive and super knowledgeable and everything. It's crazy man, my life is like a movie, everyday I wake up and I'm like, 'Wow, I just can't believe it.'"

Keith has yet to pick up a one-on-one victory in AEW in his six matches. However, he hasn't had it easy as he has wrestled the likes of current Continental Crown Champion Eddie Kingston, former AEW World Champion Hangman Page, and Kyle O'Reilly on the most recent edition of "AEW Collision." He has, though, found success outside of AEW, winning a number of matches in Ring of Honor, as well as making five successful defenses of the DPW National Championship since winning the title in August 2023.

