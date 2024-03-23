Sean X-Pac Waltman Recalls Disbelief At Getting Call For WWE Tryout

Former WWE star Sean "X-Pac" Waltman recalled his disbelief upon receiving a call for a WWE tryout and explained why.

Waltman, during his appearance at Monopoly Event's "For the Love of Wrestling" convention, stated that he never thought WWE would be interested in signing him because of his size.

Advertisement

"I honestly ... I never like not saying I never wanted to go to WWE, but I just didn't think I was there. They didn't cast people like me. Like, it was the typical person that you thought of 1980s WWE — big, jacked-up guys, all looking the opposite of how I looked."

The WWE Hall of Famer revealed that Sgt. Slaughter, who was then part of the WWE back office, contacted him about the tryout. X-Pac admitted that he didn't quite believe he was getting the opportunity. Waltman added that he was fortunate to have had the tryout match with the late Louie Spicolli, with whom he had a good match.

"I went and had the tryout and I was so lucky. A lot of people — like after I got there I saw how tryouts went, and a lot of times it was like, okay, they'd bring a guy in like me and they'd have him work with Brooklyn Brawler or Virgil. Honestly, it wasn't [like] they weren't the right guys to have tryout matches with [but] those guys work every night, they're on the road, and like they're not trying to catch me diving off the top rope doing flips and just not something they want to do. So I got to work with Louie Spicolli, you might know him from ECW and WCW. Louie was great and he gave me a great tryout match and I got hired."

Advertisement

X-Pac joined WWE in 1993, establishing himself as a singles and tag team star, and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame with D-Generation X and later nWo.