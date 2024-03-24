Vince Russo And Nic Nemeth Discuss The Importance Of WWE Title Wins

As Cody Rhodes gets closer and closer to finishing the story and unseating Roman Reigns as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania 40, the debate in some circles has shifted to how big a moment Rhodes' title victory will be. In some cases, there's also been debate on just how important winning a world title is, bringing up the age old discussion of whether a world title is anything more than a prop in the pro wrestling world.

The discussion made its way to "Busted Open Radio" last week, with Vince Russo and Nic Nemeth weighing in. For Russo, he sees the championship as important from a real life standpoint, but within storyline, isn't sure a World Championship has any significant meaning.

"To me, I always saw the importance of winning that belt," Russo said. "I think it's twofold if you're one of the boys. Number one, obviously, it means money. If you are the champion now, you are put in a position where now you can make more money. You're going to be on top. You can negotiate your salary.

"And also, number two, I think it gives you a little bit...now you've got some leverage. 'Now I'm the belt, now I'm the champion, now they need me.' So from a business point of view, you're going to make more money, you've got more leverage. Beyond that, Nic, does it mean anything else?"

