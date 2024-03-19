Dave Meltzer Offers Update On Jack Perry's AEW Status

At the time of writing, it has been almost seven months since the infamous altercation between Jack Perry and CM Punk at AEW All In that eventually led to Punk being fired from the company, and Perry being indefinitely suspended. However, Perry has since popped up in New Japan Pro Wrestling, even making it to the quarter-finals of the 2024 New Japan Cup as a member of the House of Torture. Perry debuted in NJPW by tearing up his AEW contract, adding further questions to his employment.

According to Dave Meltzer on "Wrestling Observer Radio," Perry has not been fired by AEW, but there is still tension between him and Tony Khan.

"Essentially, Tony is really mad at him because he cost him CM Punk, so he's getting the blame," Meltzer explained. "He probably should have been suspended for a month or two. Where are we at? Seven months now? It's ridiculous. Punishment doesn't fit the crime at this point. I mean, it's like it's his fault because the other guy lost his mind?"

Meltzer's co-host, Bryan Alvarez, noted that it was Punk who did himself no favors by constantly rubbing people the wrong way in AEW, to which Meltzer responded by saying that the whole incident was something that could have been so easily avoidable.

"None of it should have happened because the fact is that it wouldn't have happened with Jack Perry if Punk didn't start the thing in the first place," Alvarez said. Perry has already been announced for the NJPW Windy City Riot event in April, meaning that while his NJPW is seemingly not ending anytime soon, the former AEW star will seemingly be stateside for whatever AEW is doing in April and beyond.

Please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.