WWE NXT Star Nikkita Lyons Offers Possible Timeline For Return

Halloween is often a time filled with spooks and shocks, but if Nikkita Lyons has her way, this year there will be a pleasant surprise for "WWE NXT" fans; her return to the ring. "I'm hoping by Halloween Havoc that'll be a good time," she told "The Hall of Fame." "By that time it should be ready to go." Lyons is currently on the shelf after suffering an injury in February, which was just a couple months after she returned from a previous injury. She had originally suffered a torn ACL and meniscus in January 2023, and spent almost a year on the sidelines before returning in December of that year. However, her bad luck continued in February when she was hurt again, and Lyons is now back to the drawing board focusing on her rehabilitation.

"It's been two months since my surgery, and honestly I feel like those two months went pretty quick at least for me because I'm on the grind every day," she said. While Lyons is hopeful she will be around for the annual October show, she did emphasize there is no exact date in place right now for her, and after her surgery took place recently, it is clear that the upcoming star is still in the early process of regaining her fitness.

"With injuries, it's kind of day by day. Going back to that out-of-sight, I'm going to stay active. I'm not going nowhere," Lyons claimed. "That's why I'm shoving myself in ya'll face, ya'll are not going to see this brick house blow down, that's where I'm at."

