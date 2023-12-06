Nikkita Lyons Returns From Injury On WWE NXT, Attacks Blair Davenport

Following Fallon Henley's entry into the 2023 Women's Iron Survivor Challenge earlier tonight, WWE hosted an official summit to preview this year's match landscape. As the five competitors took turns boasting about their individual accomplishments, Blair Davenport pointed out that she had previously taken out several members of the "WWE NXT" women's division, including Sol Ruca and Nikkita Lyons. Unfortunately for Davenport, this statement soon came back to haunt her.

Amidst an ongoing match between Nathan Frazer and Axiom, Henley and Davenport, along with Tiffany Stratton, Kelani Jordan, and Lash Legend, emerged onto the stage with several referees attempting to cease their brawl that soon transferred into the ring. After receiving an elbow to the face from Jordan, Davenport began to retreat. There was no escape though, as Nikkita Lyons rushed in from behind, nailing Davenport with a kick to the head.

"That was just the appetizer," Lyons warned Davenport.

Prior to her return tonight, Lyons was last seen sitting in the crowd on last week's episode of "WWE NXT." In terms of her in-ring presence, Lyons has been absent from competition since January 2023, when she sustained a torn ACL and meniscus. Lyons was then written off WWE television upon being attacked by a mystery assailant in the "NXT" parking lot. The perpetrator, of course, later revealed themselves to be Blair Davenport. After spending 11 months on the shelf, Lyons now appears to be looking for her revenge.