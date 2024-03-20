WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash Discusses Jake Paul Fighting Mike Tyson

Earlier this month, it was announced that Netflix — the future home of "WWE Raw" – will broadcast a live boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul on Saturday, July 20, 2024. Unsurprisingly, the upcoming fight has been heavily discussed in recent days, including among members of the wrestling industry. Speaking on "Kliq This," WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash shared his thoughts on the fight.

"If I had to pick one of those two to fight, it sure as f*** would not be Mike Tyson," Nash said.

Looking at a recent video of Tyson training, Nash pointed out that Tyson had gone through a lot throughout his career and overcame it all. The veteran WWE star highlighted Tyson's footwork in the training video and stated once again that he would not want to go up against the former boxing champion, even though Tyson is 57 years old.

Nash and his co-host Sean Oliver then joked about having to be the person that spars with Tyson during training. Though Paul will be getting paid more for the upcoming fight, he won't have the same kind of protection as Tyson's sparring partners.

"Paul ain't gonna have nothing but f***ing ribs and skin," Nash continued.

Stating that he'd be able to watch the fight for his 65th birthday, Nash predicted that Tyson will knock Paul out when July 20 rolls around.

Tyson — a WWE Hall of Famer himself — has long had an association with the company, most notably when he served as a ringside enforcer during the WWE WrestleMania 19 match between "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Shawn Michaels. As for Paul, his brother Logan is a current member of the WWE roster. Jake Paul has previously teased a career in WWE, but it seems the older brother remains focused on boxing for the time being.

