Eric Bischoff Says This WWE Star Is A 'Money-Making Machine'

Many celebrities have made WWE appearances over the years, with some even daring to step into the ring for a match. Logan Paul is among a select few who have truly excelled in the transition, impressing in performances against the likes of Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, and Rey Mysterio. Former WWE and WCW producer Eric Bischoff, speaking on "83 Weeks," revealed that he thinks very highly of the social media star and his potential in the industry.

"I think he's a money-making machine," Bischoff said, admitting that he doesn't follow the day-to-day WWE product closely. "He was born for the business. I think he's a f***ing wrestling version of a test-tube baby. ... He brought a massive audience with him, and the audience that existed prior to his arrival love him and have accepted him because of his performances."

Bischoff pointed out that wrestling fans rarely accept performers they feel are being forced onto them. However, Paul has been able to buck that trend despite the clear push from WWE and the obvious marketing upside. If Paul continues to put the work in, Bischoff feels that the WWE United States Champion will be in the fans' good graces for a very long time.

"He was such an amazing performer and over-delivered, much like Bad Bunny did," Bischoff continued. "But Logan came back, and kept coming back, and is now back full-time. ... I think he's earned so much respect and ... goodwill."

WWE WrestleMania 40 is just over two weeks away, and Paul has secured his spot on the show. He'll be defending the United States Championship in a Triple Threat against Randy Orton and Owens, building off the rivalry Paul and Owens have had brewing since last December.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "83 Weeks" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.