Why Eric Bischoff Would Love To See AEW Star Will Ospreay In WWE

Fans and critics around the world still can't get enough of AEW star Will Ospreay following his explosive arrival. Ospreay signed his contract with AEW in November 2023, but only became full-time the week before Revolution 2024. Since then, he has had two matches with Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher that many are touting as two of the best of 2024 so far.

Someone who has made it no secret that he's a fan of Ospreay is Eric Bischoff, who took to "83 Weeks" to state that Ospreay has that special something other people don't have. "I just got a powerfully good feeling about Will Ospreay," Bischoff said. "Obviously the work in the ring, the presentation is otherworldly in many respects, but that's not what got me the most excited about him...he has that 'it.' You know that 'it factor' that you can't really define? You can't put it in a pill, you can't put it in a bottle, you can't wear it, you can't manufacture it, there's something different about this cat."

While Ospreay has only just signed with AEW, Bischoff stated that he would be very interested in seeing him in WWE one day as the focus would be more on stories and characters, and less about ring work, which Ospreay has already mastered according to Bischoff. "I would love to see him in WWE," Bischoff said. "I would love to see Will Ospreay with that magic that he has, that 'it factor' that he has, combined with the amazing abilities in the ring, but in an environment that builds story and other characters around him."

