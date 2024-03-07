Bryan Danielson Confronts Will Ospreay After Emotional Victory To Close AEW Dynamite

After conquering his second fellow Don Callis Family member in four nights, narrowly escaping a valiant effort from his old friend Kyle Fletcher, it appears as though Will Ospreay's next challenger may have already emerged — in the form of a dream opponent. While Fletcher and Ospreay embraced after the conclusion of the "AEW Dynamite" main event, Danielson's entrance music hit and "The American Dragon" walked briskly to the ring, stepped through the ropes, and stared down Ospreay to close the show.

It would be fair to say, now, that Ospreay's arrival as a full-time member of the AEW roster has gotten off to an electric start, with his "Dynamite" debut exciting the masses, his match with Konosuke Takeshita at Revolution arguably stealing the show, and the match with Fletcher, featuring more than its fair share of high-flying maneuvers, risks taken, and false finishes, culminating in the emotional embrace between the two former United Empire stablemates. But Danielson's interjection is likely to take things to a new level for longtime fans who have hoped this become a reality since Danielson's AEW debut in September of 2021.

The match against Fletcher marked Ospreay's sixth singles match in AEW overall, and his first on AEW television since his debut in a win over Dax Harwood in June of 2022. In between the two TV matches, Ospreay has been featured on both AEW/New Japan Pro-Wrestling Forbidden Door cards, defending the IWGP United States Championship against Orange Cassidy in 2022 and re-capturing it from Kenny Omega a year later, defeating Chris Jericho at All In London in 2023, and getting the better of Takeshita this past weekend.