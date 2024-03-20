WWE On-Screen Authority Figure Reportedly Dealing With An Injury

It's tough being an on-screen authority figure in WWE. A roster full of stars constantly getting into brawls in between segments, demanding things on the day of the show, and just being hard to deal with can be a real task. However, one figure in particular has been dealing with a very real problem.

PWInsider is reporting that "WWE Smackdown" General Manager Nick Aldis has been dealing with an injury as of late, with multiple WWE sources believing that he has a torn bicep that requires surgery. Another report was published later the same day by PWI confirming that Aldis not only had a torn bicep, but that he had undergone surgery for it, and everything went smoothly to the point that WWE doesn't think Aldis will miss any upcoming appearances for the company.

Aldis later confirmed and commented on the injury via a post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

"Yes, I just got out of surgery for a ruptured bicep tendon, and yes, the sheets had it within minutes. God bless 'em. Must be a slow news day," Aldis wrote. "Anyway it was a freak accident, I'm on the mend, and I will continue to fulfill my obligations."

Yes, I just got out of surgery for a ruptured bicep tendon, and yes, the sheets had it within minutes. God bless 'em. Must be a slow news day...anyway it was a freak accident, I'm on the mend, and I will continue to fulfill my obligations. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/wawHrsW70H — Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) March 20, 2024

Before his time as "Smackdown" General Manager, Aldis was best known for his work as Magnus in TNA Wrestling, where he would not only win two TNA Tag Team Championship, but the TNA World Championship as well. With TNA having working relationships overseas during his time there, Aldis would win tag gold in both New Japan Pro Wrestling and Pro Wrestling NOAH before leaving the company in 2015. He would enjoy a lot of singles success in his post-TNA career, winning the Global Force Wrestling World Championship in 2015, before going on to hold the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship for over 1300 days between 2017 and 2021. Aldis would make a brief pitstop back in TNA (then known as Impact Wrestling) before joining WWE as a backstage producer in August 2023 and being revealed as the Smackdown General Manager a few weeks later.