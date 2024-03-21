Bully Ray Likens Seeing WWE's The Rock At A Show To 'Seeing Jesus'

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is a star on a different level from essentially every other WWE Superstar, and "Busted Open Radio" host Bully Ray thinks this could end up being an issue for WWE if "The People's Champion" is supposed to be a major heel heading into WrestleMania 40.

"It's impossible not to cheer for The Rock ... Rock very rarely says 'I'm home,' so now he's referring to Memphis, TN as 'home?'" Bully noted about Rock's appearance on "WWE SmackDown" recently. "Anything he says after that is gonna get a babyface reaction."

Ray went on to note that WWE tends to broadcast from smaller markets for weekly television, meaning the "SmackDown" crowds in various cities that might not usually get A-List stars like Dwayne Johnson are having a Pavlovian response to The Rock's presence.

"It's like seeing Jesus. You're seeing one of the biggest stars in Hollywood and in professional wrestling and you're getting The Rock live in front of your face," Bully explained. "You're programmed to respond in a certain way ... You're going to pop."

While the WWE Hall of Famer believes Johnson is doing a good job overall of turning the WWE crowd against him, his appearance in Memphis was a rare misstep.

"The last taste I have of The Rock is, 'This guy's a babyface,'" Bully said.

Johnson is currently backing up his cousin, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, as both men head to Philadelphia, PA for WrestleMania 40. Johnson will team with Reigns to face World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Reigns's opponent Cody Rhodes on Night 1, before Reigns and Rhodes clash in the main event on Night 2.