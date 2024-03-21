WWE Star Drew McIntyre Discusses His Need To Evolve

Drew McIntyre has been showing a harder edge in his promos lately, seemingly a by-product of WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque's willingness to let talent deviate from the script. This new creative direction is dovetailing with McIntyre getting bored with his character in WWE and desperate for a change.

"Obviously I've loved what I've done since I returned to WWE," McIntyre told "Gorilla Position," with immense gratitude for his time as WWE Champion during the pandemic. "It got to a point where I knew we have to evolve. It doesn't feel like the right fit anymore."

McIntyre said that he struggled with being "the same ol' Drew" and felt it was time for a change as he felt he was being used to get the talent of the future over at a time when he should be the focus.

"I didn't come here to make up the numbers," McIntyre admitted. "I came here to be top of the card and make a true difference to the show."

McIntyre feels that the last few months have showcased who he believes he can be.

"There's more than one way to do it and now it's very much 'Let's throw things against the wall,'" McIntyre explained, noting that Superstars are now free to essentially prove their skill on the mic, as going off script is now chastised only when it deviates from the planned direction of the story. "The more you kill it, the more freedom you're gonna get. That's the way it should be and that's the way it used to be."

McIntyre will have the opportunity to win the world title, this time in front of a huge crowd at WrestleMania 40, where he will face World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.