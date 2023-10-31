Video: Drew McIntyre Promo Package Looks Back On WWE Championship Win During Pandemic

While Roman Reigns' upcoming Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against crowd favorite LA Knight has gotten most of the headlines for this Saturday's Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia, it's not the only World Title match on the show. The card will also see Seth Rollins defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre, who sees the match not just as a chance to win another World Title, but also as a form of redemption.

McIntyre's journey was chronicled during a video package that aired last night during "WWE Raw." The four-minute video included footage dating all the way back to 2020, when McIntyre won the Royal Rumble match, and also featured McIntyre's WWE Championship win over Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36, his subsequent title reign, and his challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Reigns at Clash of the Castle 2022. As the clips played, McIntyre sat in the WWE Performance Center, where his title victory took place, and reflected on the time, and how the COVID-19 pandemic took him from being on top of the world to having his crowning moment with no fans. He then blamed The Bloodline for costing him a chance to defeat Reigns at Clash of the Castle, and stated he couldn't forgive them, unlike others.

Shifting his focus to Rollins, McIntyre noted that Rollins had been one of his first title defenses during his reign. He vowed that he would be Rollins' last defense, and that he would take the WWE World Heavyweight Title from him this Saturday, even going as far to say he would break Rollins' back to do so, in reference to Rollins defending the championship while seriously injured.