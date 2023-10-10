Seth Rollins & Drew McIntyre Set For World Heavyweight Title Match At WWE Crown Jewel

Drew McIntyre will get a shot at Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship in the first match announced for WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The match was set up on Monday's episode of "WWE Raw" when Rollins came down to the ring to celebrate his Last Man Standing match victory at Fastlane against Shinsuke Nakamura.

Rollins said he wanted one night off from defending the championship to celebrate his win, but then McIntyre's music hit. Rollins guessed that McIntyre wasn't out there to party, but to challenge him. McIntyre didn't want a beaten-down Rollins, however, and said he wanted the champion as close to 100% as possible. McIntyre suggested a match at the Crown Jewel premium live event, which will take place on November 4, and Rollins agreed. Rollins told McIntyre later in the broadcast that Adam Pearce had made the match official.

McIntyre and Rollins last faced off for a championship when McIntyre held world title gold during WWE's Thunderdome era, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. McIntyre retained the championship during their bout at Money In The Bank.

November's event will be WWE's fifth Crown Jewel premium live event emanating from Saudi Arabia. The event is part of a 10-year deal between WWE and Saudi Arabia's General Sports Authority for the company to host large-scale events in the kingdom.