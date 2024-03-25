AEW's Ruby Soho Discusses Her Work With The Impractical Jokers Comedy Troupe

Last year, AEW's Ruby Soho posted some skits on social media with Impractical Jokers' Sal Vulcano and Bryan Quinn. On the "Baker Banter" YouTube channel, Soho was asked about working with the comedians.

"They're the best dudes in the world," Soho replied. "I love them so much. They are such huge fans of wrestling, and I've known them since I worked in WWE ... I think my first interaction with Sal, we saw each other at the top of an escalator or something, and I was like, 'Ah.' And he was like, 'Do you know who you are?' I was like, 'Do you know who you are?' There was such a mutual fan at that moment. Ever since then, they just make my heart so happy whenever I see them. Every time they come backstage, they're just met with such overwhelming joy, because all they do is just make people happy in general; as a whole, that's what they do for a living."

Soho, who most recently wrestled for Tony Khan's promotion on the February 9 episode of "AEW Rampage," added that the skits with Vulcano and Quinn were "a blast."

When asked about other opportunities she's had in her career, Soho said one of the most fun experiences she had was doing "Carpool Karaoke: The Series." She participated in that Apple show with fellow AEW stars MJF and Powerhouse Hobbs in 2022.

