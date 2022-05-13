Several AEW stars have been featured in the preview for the upcoming Carpool Karaoke television series that will begin streaming on May 27th on Apple TV+.

CM Punk, Christian Cage, Britt Baker, and Bryan Danielson were shown together in one car, while Powerhouse Hobbs, Ruby Soho, and MJF were in another. All of the wrestlers then appear to come together on a large bike where they are all cycling together, presumably singing as well.

For those that haven’t seen the show before, the premise is that celebrities come together for a car ride. They often sing songs during this, tell stories, and sometimes get involved in different skits both in and out of the car. This was a concept that James Corden originally started on The Late Late Show With James Corden.

Corden would get in the car with a musical guest to sing their songs and interview them. It became popular, and that led to an actual show taking place. This series features a variety of other celebrities from different walks of life outside of wrestling. The likes of Simu Liu, Zooey Deschanel, and The D’Amelio Family are all set to be part of this season.

The AEW stars being involved is not the first time that wrestlers have been part of this show. In the past, WWE has been involved with the likes of Braun Strowman, Alexa Bliss, Seth Rollins, and Becky Lynch having been featured previously. This time around, however, it is AEW taking over to represent the pro wrestling business.

The musical abilities of the wrestlers is largely unknown, but they will be serenading people on the show. Of course, MJF does have a musical history as he used to be in an acapella group. His singing skills have been showcased on AEW television before with his famous Le Dinner Debonair musical segment alongside Chris Jericho.

You can see the full Carpool Karaoke trailer featuring the AEW stars below:

