Last weekend, DEFY Wrestling held their Wild One’s event in Seattle, which was headlined by a bloody war between Jon Moxley and ‘Filthy’ Tom Lawlor.

After the match between Mox and Lawlor came to an end, Jon celebrated with the crowd and gave them a final promo. As he spoke, Mox teased that his fellow Blackpool Combat Club teammate Bryan Danielson might be showing up at a DEFY event to team with him someday.

However, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW is holding off on having Danielson wrestle in DEFY because they want his first Seattle, Washington match to be when they debut in the market. There is currently no set date for an AEW show in Seattle, so there’s no telling when that may occur.

Bryan Danielson has exclusively wrestled in All Elite Wrestling since being signed with the promotion back in September 2021. He’s currently part of the “Blackpool Combat Club” on AEW television alongside Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and their manager, William Regal.

Bryan’s most recent match was a victory in a trios match, which saw Blackpool Combat Club defeat Angelico, The Blade, & The Butcher. The week prior to that, the group dominated and defeated Aaron Solo, Nick Comoroto, and QT Marshall on AEW Dynamite.

