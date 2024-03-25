WWE Hall Of Famer The Undertaker Discusses Sometimes Getting The Itch To Wrestle

It has been four years since The Undertaker rode away from the Boneyard match, leaving his career as an active professional wrestler behind him. However, it appears that absence has made the heart grow fonder for "The Deadman," as he still has the desire to lace up his boots occasionally.

"Sometimes I get the itch," he admitted on "Six Feet Under with Mark Calloway." "It's weird because I was at the Rumble, obviously I went to Australia, I was at the Elimination Chamber. I can't believe anyone's not really caught on yet as far as our WWE personnel, but I leave, I have to leave. I might hang for one match or two, but I've got to go."

The Undertaker admitted that it's hard for him to watch the current stars simply because he wants to be out there. The WWE Hall Of Famer is on hand at these events due to his 1deadMan Shows, which he has found to be a good outlet for him. However, those spoken word events don't quite scratch his itch.

"Nothing will ever replace getting in the ring and doing that," he said.

Despite his desire to get in the ring again, he admitted that it's something he won't do again, even though he teased it at the end of his Hall Of Fame acceptance speech. However, he is open to doing segments like his "WWE NXT" appearance, where he got slightly physical with Bron Breakker.

"I can still throw a punch as long as I don't have to run ropes, dive over ropes, take a suplex, or anything like that," he said. "I can do it, but I just don't want to."

