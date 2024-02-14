WWE Legend The Undertaker Assesses NXT Star Bron Breakker's Development

Bron Breakker is currently on the verge of making a full-time transition to the main roster after his appearance in the men's Royal Rumble match, where he reportedly took Brock Lesnar's spot. This led to him getting contract offers from Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis on WWE television, and The Undertaker is not surprised to see it.

"He's got it. Not only the physical attributes, but he has 'it,' he's a personality and the it factor is important," 'Taker said on "Six Feet Under." "It's cool that they can take that much time with him, that shows how strong the roster really is. They let him develop, and develop, and develop, and now he is ready and he'll move into a really good spot I'm sure." Undertaker got the chance to interact with Breakker last year during his appearance on "WWE NXT" where he Chokeslammed the young wrestler. The fact that the "Deadman" was happy to work with him was a sign of the respect he has for Breakker, who has been a dominant figure on the black and gold brand from the moment he debuted. He has progressed in the ring during that time, and transitioned from a babyface role into being a top heel, and 'Taker was full of praise for the developmental system that is in place for the likes of Breakker.

"What a freaking super job he's doing down there," Undertaker said about current "NXT" creative head Shawn Michaels. "Shawn, when he was in his run and something went wrong, Shawn flipped a gasket ... but he's so chill down there. Matt Bloom, all those guys that are down there, they're so nurturing. It's crazy, it's so well done."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Six Feet Under" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.