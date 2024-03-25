WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash Explains Why Sturgis Was A 'S*** Show'

WCW's Road Wild event in 1998 saw Diamond Dallas Page team up with TV host Jay Leno against Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff. On "Kliq This," WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, who was recently invited to Sting's retirement match but opted not to attend, reflected on that controversial match.

Advertisement

"You want to talk about what killed WCW? Jay Leno, I think he had [Hulk Hogan] in an armbar," Nash said. "You're going to tell me Jay Leno's going to get you in an armbar?"

In the end, Page and Leno picked up the win, with the host of "The Jay Leno Show" pinning Bischoff in his first and only wrestling match to date.

Nash said Sturgis, South Dakota, the location of the Road Wild pay-per-view, was a "s***show." "We had a battle royal [in Sturgis]," Nash recalled. "And I stood over the f*****g top rope and just f*****g stepped down ... They were throwing s**t. I was like, 'F**k this.'"

The match Nash exited early from was the NWO Invitational Battle Royal at Road Wild 1998, which Goldberg won. Nash eliminated himself from that bout after just one minute and 31 seconds. When asked about his dislike for Sturgis, Nash said, "I think it was more the fact that we were staying in a Quality Inn."

Advertisement

Notably, WCW held four free annual shows in Sturgis that coincided with the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, with the first show in 1996 with Hog Wild. The pay-per-view was renamed Road Wild the following year because of a potential trademark issue, with that name sticking until the show was discontinued in 1999.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Kliq This" and provide Wrestling Inc. with a h/t for the transcription.