Thunder Rosa Opens Up About Her AEW Return, Says She's 'More Violent' Than Ever

AEW's Thunder Rosa has talked about her return to AEW television following her injury, and her goals in the promotion going forward.

During her recent appearance on "Busted Open," the AEW star plans to crawl and scratch her way to the top, reminding everyone that she was the champion before injury forced her to vacate the title.

"I think a lot of people forget that I left as a champion, and I literally was there all the time because people didn't see me. It's just ... crawling and scratching for what is yours again and I'm going to do it again. I have an opportunity to face Toni Storm and her cosplay friend, Mariah [May]," said the AEW star. "They're in trouble because I ... I don't have nothing to lose anymore. I'm coming, I'm coming hungry, I'm a little more violent than I was before, and I have a goal. My goal is not to look pretty and talk nonsense on TV; it's to handle business."

The AEW star was asked about her current physical state following her return from injury. The former AEW Women's World Champion confirmed that she's at 100 percent right now and is raring to go.

"I'm feeling a 100 percent. I had a booking on Sunday in Canada and I was like totally dialed in. I was like, 'Yeah, I'm back.' It's taken me, like, match by match for me to find myself again, but I'm back."

Rosa added that she has to remind fans that she's been back for quite some time as she returned to AEW in December 2023. She believes that because she's featured more on "AEW Collision," she has to remind fans that she's been around for some time whenever she appears on "AEW Dynamite."